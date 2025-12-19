Fee Fracas at Bhondsi: School Chairman Attacked in Dispute
A dispute over unpaid fees at Bal Bharti Senior Secondary School in Sahajawas led to an assault on the school chairman, Virender Singh. Two parents reportedly attacked Singh after a heated argument. An FIR has been filed, and police are investigating the incident.
A fee dispute at a private school in Bhondsi escalated dramatically when two parents attacked the school chairman. The incident took place at Bal Bharti Senior Secondary School, where parents had come to pay fees.
Tempers flared, leading to a violent attack involving chairs and broomsticks. Security footage captures the attack, which injured several staff members.
Police have filed an FIR and are actively searching for the accused. The chairman, Virender Singh, stated the attackers owed significant fees. This incident highlights ongoing tensions over school fees.