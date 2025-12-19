ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Seized in 1xBet Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action by seizing assets amounting to Rs 8 crore from prominent Indian personalities including cricketers, actors, and models. This action forms part of a broader money laundering investigation concerning 1xBet, an illegal betting app.

Among those caught in the investigation's net are former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, actor Sonu Sood, and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty. The ED claims that these figures knowingly endorsed 1xBet through foreign entities, receiving payments meant to obscure their illicit origins.

The crackdown is a response to concerns raised by multiple FIRs and illustrates the ED's stance against illegal online betting operations which pose severe economic risks and facilitate unlawful activities in India.