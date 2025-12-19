Left Menu

ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Seized in 1xBet Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth Rs 8 crore from former cricketers, actors, and models in a money laundering investigation linked to the illegal betting platform 1xBet. The seized assets belong to celebrities, including Yuvraj Singh and Sonu Sood, who allegedly endorsed the app for illicit payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:35 IST
ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Seized in 1xBet Betting Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action by seizing assets amounting to Rs 8 crore from prominent Indian personalities including cricketers, actors, and models. This action forms part of a broader money laundering investigation concerning 1xBet, an illegal betting app.

Among those caught in the investigation's net are former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, actor Sonu Sood, and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty. The ED claims that these figures knowingly endorsed 1xBet through foreign entities, receiving payments meant to obscure their illicit origins.

The crackdown is a response to concerns raised by multiple FIRs and illustrates the ED's stance against illegal online betting operations which pose severe economic risks and facilitate unlawful activities in India.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025