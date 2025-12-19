Prime Minister Modi's Historic Assam Visit: A New Era for Infrastructure and Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a transformative two-day visit to Assam, commencing with the inauguration of a new terminal at the Guwahati airport, a Rs 4,000 crore project that promises to enhance Assam's infrastructure considerably.

Modi's itinerary includes paying tribute to the Assam movement's martyrs and spearheading the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for a major fertiliser project in Dibrugarh. This initiative is poised to strengthen the region's economic capabilities and align with India's Aatmanirbharta mission.

Highlighting cultural and educational engagements, the Prime Minister's schedule also features interactions with students and a public meeting at Namrup, signaling a comprehensive vision for Assam's development and growth trajectory.

