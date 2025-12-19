Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Historic Assam Visit: A New Era for Infrastructure and Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Assam includes inaugurating the new Guwahati airport terminal and a fertiliser project, and honoring Assam movement martyrs. This visit marks a significant boost in the region's infrastructure, commerce, and tourism, while reinforcing Assam's role as a key growth engine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:00 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Historic Assam Visit: A New Era for Infrastructure and Growth
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a transformative two-day visit to Assam, commencing with the inauguration of a new terminal at the Guwahati airport, a Rs 4,000 crore project that promises to enhance Assam's infrastructure considerably.

Modi's itinerary includes paying tribute to the Assam movement's martyrs and spearheading the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for a major fertiliser project in Dibrugarh. This initiative is poised to strengthen the region's economic capabilities and align with India's Aatmanirbharta mission.

Highlighting cultural and educational engagements, the Prime Minister's schedule also features interactions with students and a public meeting at Namrup, signaling a comprehensive vision for Assam's development and growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025