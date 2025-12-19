Left Menu

Oppo Mobiles India's Financial Decline: A 56% Profit Drop Revealed

Oppo Mobiles India suffered a 56% annual net profit decline to Rs 620 crore for fiscal year 2024-25. Revenue dropped 38% to Rs 32,216 crore. The company attributes this to market fluctuations but maintains a focus on future profitability.

Oppo Mobiles India recorded a significant decline in financial performance, with net profits plunging by 56% to Rs 620 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. This stark reduction comes amid a broader 38% drop in revenue, which totaled Rs 32,216 crore as compared to the previous year.

The company, renowned for its mobile phone design and distribution, attributes the downturn to market-driven variations. Despite these challenges, an Oppo India spokesperson confirmed the company's commitment to sustainable profitability and a focus on enhancing profits in the coming years.

Financial data revealed the company's total expenses for the fiscal year stood at Rs 31,178 crore, highlighting the financial pressures faced during this period. The results underscore the volatile market conditions affecting the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

