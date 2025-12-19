Left Menu

Controversy Looms Over Karnataka Hate Speech Bill

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje urged the Governor to withhold assent to the controversial Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill, citing its vagueness and potential misuse. The Bill's broad language could suppress free speech and democratic dissent, affecting marginalized voices and compromising civil liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to refrain from giving his assent to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025. The minister criticized the Bill as "vague, overbroad, and susceptible to misuse."

Karandlaje further pressed the Governor to reserve the Bill for President Droupadi Murmu's consideration under Article 200 of the Constitution. She argues that the legislation grants the state sweeping powers that could silence dissent and media voices, branding it a threat to democratic expression rather than a measure against hate speech.

In a letter to the Governor, Karandlaje pointed to the Bill as a potential tool for suppressing government criticism, arguing that it diverges from constitutional provisions for free speech. She emphasized the need for judicial oversight, citing concerns over its impact on marginalized communities and potential for creating a chilling effect on public discourse.

