Students and Activists Protest Against VB G RAM G Bill 2025

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, in collaboration with NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, staged a protest on Friday against the freshly enacted Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025.

The protestors argue that this legislative change aims to dismantle existing employment opportunities for marginalized groups, according to statements from the involved parties.

Initially planned for Jantar Mantar, the protest was relocated to the JNU campus. Aditi Mishra, JNUSU president, emphasized the bill's potential negative impact on daily wage laborers, urging stakeholders to rise against the bill's provisions.

