Supreme Court Highlights Challenges in Tackling Child Trafficking

The Supreme Court of India on Friday addressed the pressing issue of child trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation, describing it as 'deeply disturbing.'

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized the critical need for courts to treat victims' testimonies with high regard, particularly those from minors, acknowledging their socio-economic and cultural vulnerabilities.

The court highlighted the complex and layered network of organized crime which makes it difficult for victims to articulate their experiences. It urged judicial processes to adopt a sensitive approach that considers the broader societal implications of such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)