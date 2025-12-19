Left Menu

Tragedy on GT Road: Two Young Lives Lost in Fatal Collision

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two young men after a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with their motorcycle on GT Road. Identified as Satyam and Nishant, the duo was returning from a hospital visit when the incident occurred, causing a major traffic disruption and police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:26 IST
Tragedy on GT Road: Two Young Lives Lost in Fatal Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on GT Road, two young men were killed in a motorcycle collision with a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus. The victims, Satyam, aged 20, and Nishant, 17, hailed from Nigoh Hasanpur village and were headed home after a hospital visit in Etah when the tragedy unfolded.

The victims' families were alerted to the calamity, with Satyam's brother, Sumit Chauhan, revealing they had gone to deliver food for Nishant's sister-in-law. Skeptics point to an increasing trend of traffic accidents on this busy route, as family and community members mourn the irreplaceable loss.

Following the crash, traffic on GT Road came to a standstill, necessitating a major police presence to alleviate congestion. The police confirmed the capture of the bus and are seeking the driver. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances leading to this fatal episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

