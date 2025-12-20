Trump's Big Pharma Shake-Up: Major Drug Price Cuts for Medicaid Announced

The U.S. government under the leadership of President Donald Trump has struck significant deals with nine prominent pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices for Medicaid and cash payers. The announcement, aimed at aligning American drug costs with those seen in other developed nations, was made at a White House press conference.

Companies like Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, and Merck have agreed to substantial price cuts, with reported discounts reaching up to 70% off list prices. This collaboration removes the immediate threat of tariffs for the companies over the next three years, while Trump's administration promotes the initiative as a step toward reducing the financial burden on U.S. patients.

Despite initial fears of sweeping price controls, the specifics of these new deals have calmed investor worries, resulting in rising shares for most of the involved drugmakers. The agreements promise significant investment in U.S. research and development, and facilitate lower drug costs for cash-pay consumers via the new TrumpRx website.