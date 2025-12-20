Left Menu

Record-Setting Bid Strengthens Developers' Foothold in Hyderabad's Neopolis

GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty secured a premium plot in Hyderabad's Neopolis with a record bid. This acquisition reaffirms their leadership in the growth corridor and complements their upcoming luxury residential project, 'The Cascades Neopolis,' aiming to revolutionize high-rise living in Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:45 IST
Developers of "The Cascades Neopolis" Win Telangana's Second Highest Land Bid Ever for INR 151.25 Crore per Acre. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark real estate transaction, GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty have secured Neopolis Plot 15 in Hyderabad for a striking ₹151.25 crore per acre. The prime 4.03-acre northeast corner plot boasts dual 150 ft road frontages and was acquired during the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority's Phase 3 auction.

This acquisition sets a new benchmark as the second highest land bid in Telangana, further cementing the developers' dominance in Neopolis, a burgeoning growth corridor in Hyderabad. Their new venture follows the launch of 'The Cascades Neopolis,' a ₹3169-crore luxury residential development poised to redefine opulent urban living with towering 63-storey constructions.

Building on their prior success, the consortium GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP had previously clinched a deal for Plot 14 at ₹70 crore per acre. Now, with globally renowned architects and consultants onboard, the developers aim to create iconic, sustainable projects that redefine urban landscapes, weaving together luxury, technology, and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

