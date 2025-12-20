PM’s helicopter fails to land in West Bengal's Taherpur owing to low visibility, returns to Kolkata airport: Official.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:23 IST
PM's helicopter fails to land in West Bengal's Taherpur owing to low visibility, returns to Kolkata airport: Official.
