Varun Beverages Expands Global Footprint with Twizza Acquisition

Varun Beverages, the largest franchise bottler for PepsiCo, has further strengthened its global presence by announcing the complete acquisition of Twizza, a South Africa-based beverage company. The deal, executed by its subsidiary The Beverages Company Proprietary Limited (Bevco), is valued at ZAR 2,095 million, payable in cash.

The acquisition allows Bevco to capitalize on Twizza's established market presence in South Africa, where Twizza operates from its manufacturing facilities in Cape Town, Queenstown, and Middelburg. This strategic move is part of Varun Beverages' efforts to enhance its influence across African regions, following past acquisitions in Tanzania, Ghana, and Morocco.

According to Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), the acquisition offers substantial growth opportunities, especially with Twizza's large production capacity and integration facilities. The deal, however, is pending regulatory approvals, with completion expected by June 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)