Preserving Ancestral Remedies: TTD's Herbal Garden Initiative
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) plans to develop a divine herbal garden in Tirumala to conserve rare medicinal plants native to the Seshachalam forest. With a budget of Rs 4.25 crore, the garden will feature 13 thematic zones, promoting both conservation and public education.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced its initiative to create a divine herbal garden at Tirumala. This project aims to conserve rare and endangered medicinal plants of the Seshachalam forest.
Located between the lower and upper ghat roads near the GNC Toll Gate, the garden will cover four acres and is estimated to cost Rs 4.25 crore. The design includes 13 thematic zones that highlight the connection between human health, spiritual traditions, and ecological balance.
Set to open by the end of 2026, the garden will offer a serene atmosphere for devotees and serve as an educational resource for students and researchers, contributing to the revitalization of the Seshachalam forest ecosystem.
