Emergency Landing: Air India’s Boeing 777 Incident

An Air India Boeing 777 bound for Mumbai made an emergency return to Delhi due to a right engine shutdown. The incident occurred shortly after take-off, leading to a safe landing. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating, with the aviation ministry demanding a full report.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:56 IST
An Air India Boeing 777 aircraft, headed to Mumbai, was forced to make an emergency landing in Delhi on Monday morning due to a right engine shutdown, sources revealed. This occurred just under an hour after take-off, prompting a thorough investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The plane, carrying around 335 individuals, returned safely to Delhi. Air India confirmed the emergency landing, citing a technical issue following standard procedure. Passengers disembarked without harm, while alternative travel arrangements were swiftly made.

Technical analysis is ongoing, with the DGCA noting the plane's right engine displayed low oil pressure, later dropping to zero. A detailed inquiry by the Permanent Investigation Board is underway to ascertain the cause, as the ministry seeks a comprehensive report from Air India.

