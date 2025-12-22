Air India Boeing 777 Emergency Return: Engine Oil Pressure Dilemma

An Air India Boeing 777 was compelled to return to its departure point in Delhi after experiencing a critical drop in engine oil pressure, as reported by India's aviation regulator. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff, prompting pilots to shut down one engine and return as a safety measure.

The aircraft, destined for Mumbai, touched down safely back in Delhi. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has opened an investigation into the incident. This follows a series of safety concerns within the airline, heightened by a fatal Boeing Dreamliner crash in June that claimed 260 lives.

The DGCA has highlighted issues with Air India's safety protocols, previously hinting at 'systemic failures.' An internal investigation admitted to shortcomings in compliance. As the 15-year-old aircraft undergoes necessary checks, Boeing has yet to issue a comment on the matter.

