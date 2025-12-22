India and Canada Set to Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks
India and Canada are preparing to discuss the Terms of Reference to restart free trade agreement negotiations. Previously paused by Canada in 2023, these talks signify India's growing geopolitical influence. Chief negotiators from both nations have been appointed, reflecting the strategic importance of these discussions.
The Commerce and Industry Minister of India, Piyush Goyal, announced that India and Canada are poised to engage in discussions around the Terms of Reference (ToR) to resume negotiations for a free trade agreement.
This move comes after previous talks were halted by Canada in 2023. Goyal shared this development during a media address, emphasizing the recent conclusion of talks for an India-New Zealand free trade agreement. The ToR will define the key aspects and plans for the proposed trade pact.
Goyal highlighted that India has already secured free trade agreements with three members of the Five Eyes alliance—Australia, the UK, and New Zealand—and is actively negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US, underscoring India's increasing strategic role in global geopolitics.
