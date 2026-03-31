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Bilateral Trade Deals Loom Over Himachal's Apple Industry

Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore warns that proposed trade agreements with the U.S. and other countries could devastate Himachal's apple growers. Key concerns include reduced import duties and subsidies favoring American farmers. A resolution urges policy reform to protect over 1.5 lakh affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:55 IST
Bilateral Trade Deals Loom Over Himachal's Apple Industry
Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore in the Himachal Pradesh assembly speaking on FTAs and their impact (Photo/Rathore's Office). Image Credit: ANI
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In the backdrop of proposed bilateral trade agreements with the United States, Congress MLA and spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore has raised alarms over their potential impact on Himachal Pradesh's apple industry. Rathore described the disparities between Indian and American apple growers, with large-scale U.S. orchards benefiting from government subsidies, as 'structural inequality.'

During a Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly session, Rathore introduced a resolution advocating for a comprehensive policy to safeguard local apple farmers. Highlighting concerns over reduced import duties in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the U.S., EU, and New Zealand, he warned of detrimental effects on over 1.5 lakh apple-growing families.

Rathore emphasized that any reduction in import duties could make local markets vulnerable to subsidized imports, affecting farmers' incomes and straining cold storage and procurement systems. He called for modernizing local orchards, ensuring competitive financial support, and enhancing enforcement against market distortions before entering trade deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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