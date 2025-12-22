Left Menu

UK Paints Restructures for Greater Stake in Berger Paints

UK Paints (India) Private Limited plans to acquire a 14.48% stake in Berger Paints through an internal restructuring. This move, approved by the NCLT and Jersey Financial Services Commission, aims to simplify the group structure and improve capital utilization. No change in overall promoter shareholding is expected.

Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:34 IST
UK Paints (India) Private Limited, an integral entity within the promoter group of Berger Paints India Limited, has announced its intention to acquire a 14.48% stake in the paint leader through internal restructuring.

The company notified the stock exchanges on Monday about this strategic move, revealing its plan to transfer 16,87,88,138 equity shares from its fully owned subsidiary, Jenson & Nicholson (Asia) Limited, after December 29. This restructuring, executed without any financial exchange, received sanction from the National Company Law Tribunal and the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

The restructuring aims to streamline operations by cutting down legal entities. This is expected to reduce regulatory and administrative burdens, enhance capital utilization, and efficiently manage resources. Following the transfer, UK Paints' direct shareholding in Berger Paints will increase from 50.09% to 64.57% without altering the overall promoter group's shareholding.

