The judiciary in Hong Kong has confirmed that media tycoon and democracy advocate Jimmy Lai will be sentenced on February 9. The trial, closely monitored by international observers, has drawn criticism from numerous quarters, including the U.S. and Britain, citing concerns over the implications for democracy in Hong Kong.

Seventy-eight-year-old Lai, who founded the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty of conspiring with foreign forces and publishing seditious material. Despite pleading not guilty, he faces potential life imprisonment over allegations involving collaborations with foreign countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China.

The lengthy trial, spanning 156 days, saw several accusations of political motivation, which both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments have vehemently denied, maintaining Lai's trial as fair. While some international leaders have called for his release, Beijing and Hong Kong officials assert adherence to the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)