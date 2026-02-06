Hong Kong's Democracy Figurehead: Jimmy Lai Faces Sentencing
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is set for sentencing on February 9 after being found guilty under the national security law. Convicted of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publish seditious material, Lai's trial has drawn international criticism. Beijing defends his fair trial, dismissing political motivation claims.
The judiciary in Hong Kong has confirmed that media tycoon and democracy advocate Jimmy Lai will be sentenced on February 9. The trial, closely monitored by international observers, has drawn criticism from numerous quarters, including the U.S. and Britain, citing concerns over the implications for democracy in Hong Kong.
Seventy-eight-year-old Lai, who founded the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty of conspiring with foreign forces and publishing seditious material. Despite pleading not guilty, he faces potential life imprisonment over allegations involving collaborations with foreign countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China.
The lengthy trial, spanning 156 days, saw several accusations of political motivation, which both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments have vehemently denied, maintaining Lai's trial as fair. While some international leaders have called for his release, Beijing and Hong Kong officials assert adherence to the rule of law.
