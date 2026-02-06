Left Menu

Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Faces Sentencing Under National Security Law

Jimmy Lai, ex-media mogul and pro-democracy advocate, will be sentenced under Hong Kong's national security law. Convicted in December, Lai faces life imprisonment, heightening tensions between Beijing and global governments. His trial, indicative of press freedom's decline, has sparked international criticism, impacting U.S.-China and U.K.-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-02-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 09:09 IST
Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's former media tycoon, Jimmy Lai, is set to be sentenced on Monday under a national security law implemented by Beijing. This follows his conviction in December, which stirred international criticism as it epitomizes the struggle for press freedom in the region.

The 78-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, Lai, could face a life sentence. His case has become a focal point of contention between Beijing and several foreign governments, including the U.S. and U.K.

Convicted of conspiring with foreign forces, Lai's sentencing highlights the escalating tensions surrounding Hong Kong's autonomy and legal freedoms. As of now, he is serving a six-year term for lesser offenses related to fraud and activities from 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

