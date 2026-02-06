Left Menu

North Korea Launches National Winter Games Amidst Olympic Absence

North Korea's state media announced the opening of the national winter games at Samjiyon's sports village. The nation missed out on competing in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics after failing to qualify. The games feature over 50 events, with past Winter Olympic successes in speed skating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 08:59 IST
North Korea Launches National Winter Games Amidst Olympic Absence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that underlines its isolation on the international sports stage, North Korea has inaugurated its national winter games, as reported by state media. The games began in Samjiyon, a mountain city near the Chinese border, as the nation sits out the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics due to unsuccessful qualification attempts.

Competitions involve more than 50 events across five winter sports, such as ice hockey, figure skating, and skiing. The games spotlight Pyongyang's limited international sports engagement, exacerbated by a temporary suspension from the International Olympic Committee following its absence from the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

North Korea's Winter Olympic legacy includes a silver in women's speed skating in 1964 and bronze in short-track in 1992. Kim Jong Un's regime has been focusing on infrastructural developments in Samjiyon, a region tied to the leader's ambitions for promoting tourism around the politically significant Mount Paektu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026