Manipur's Roadmap for Resettling the Displaced

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has declared that his government's foremost priority is to tackle the challenges faced by people displaced due to ethnic violence across hill and valley districts.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Singh disclosed plans for formulating a roadmap that will facilitate the return of these individuals to their homes soon.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister emphasized the significance of assisting internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured that addressing their pressing issues is a top agenda for his administration.

