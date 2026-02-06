Left Menu

Manipur's Roadmap for Resettling the Displaced

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has prioritized addressing the issues faced by ethnic violence-displaced persons. His government plans to develop a roadmap aiding the return of affected individuals to their homes. Singh, newly appointed Chief Minister, emphasizes care for internally displaced persons from both hill and valley regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-02-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 08:55 IST
Manipur's Roadmap for Resettling the Displaced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has declared that his government's foremost priority is to tackle the challenges faced by people displaced due to ethnic violence across hill and valley districts.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Singh disclosed plans for formulating a roadmap that will facilitate the return of these individuals to their homes soon.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister emphasized the significance of assisting internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured that addressing their pressing issues is a top agenda for his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026