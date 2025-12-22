Premji Invest Acquires Stake in National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 754 Crore
Premji Invest, led by billionaire Azim Premji, acquired a 2.61% stake in National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 754 crore as part of its expansion into infrastructure trusts, reflecting confidence in India's National Monetisation Pipeline.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Private equity firm Premji Invest has made a significant acquisition, purchasing a 2.61% stake in the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) for Rs 754 crore.
Executives of Azim Premji's PE firm, through Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd, executed the acquisition by buying 5.06 crore units at an average price of Rs 149.06 per unit.
The transaction reflects Premji Invest's strategic expansion into infrastructure projects, aligning with the government's National Monetisation Pipeline ambitions.
ALSO READ
Alpine SG Pipers Secure Final Spot in Global Chess League in Tense Battle
Northern India Shivers Under Intense Cold Spell and Fog
Arrest in Ballia: Man Charged with Animal Cruelty Offense
Relocating Villages to Renew Buxa Tiger Reserve: A Conservation Strategy
Yen Weakness: Economic Shifts and Government Responses