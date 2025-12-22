Premji Invest Acquires Stake in National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 754 Crore

Private equity firm Premji Invest has made a significant acquisition, purchasing a 2.61% stake in the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) for Rs 754 crore.

Executives of Azim Premji's PE firm, through Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd, executed the acquisition by buying 5.06 crore units at an average price of Rs 149.06 per unit.

The transaction reflects Premji Invest's strategic expansion into infrastructure projects, aligning with the government's National Monetisation Pipeline ambitions.