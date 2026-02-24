Left Menu

Unseasonal rain, strong winds damage crops in Beed

Unseasonal rains and strong winds have destroyed standing crops and orchards in several parts of Maharashtras Beed district in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. Parli and Ambajogai tehsils received sudden rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds on Monday, destroying jowar, wheat and gram that were ready for harvest, officials said.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 24-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:31 IST
Unseasonal rain, strong winds damage crops in Beed
  • Country:
  • India

Unseasonal rains and strong winds have destroyed standing crops and orchards in several parts of Maharashtra's Beed district in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. Parli and Ambajogai tehsils received sudden rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds on Monday, destroying jowar, wheat and gram that were ready for harvest, officials said. Mango and watermelon orchards also suffered damage, they said. Taking serious note of the situation, Parli MLA Dhananjay Munde directed Collector Vivek Johnson to immediately conduct damage assessments (panchnamas) and submit a report of losses to the government. Harvest-ready crops were destroyed, so farmers are in distress, he said. Several villages in the Parli and Ambajogai tehsils have been affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

 India
2
UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remilitarisation’

UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remi...

 Global
3
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics startup Sharang Shakti

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics sta...

 India
4
UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will face higher tariffs

UPDATE 5-Trump warns countries that 'play games' with US trade deals will fa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026