Orchestra bar licenses to be cancelled for repeat violations: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said licenses of orchestra bars will be cancelled if rules are violated repeatedly, and a legal amendment to this effect will be brought soon. The state had enacted a law to ban dance bars, but it didn't stand in the Supreme Court and was termed as against the Constitution. It was modified and an amendment was made to allow orchestra licenses for bars, Fadnavis noted, intervening in a debate on the issue during the Question Hour in the assembly. ''The court allowed women to work in the bars and we amended the rules, making it stricter. But still, there are complaints of violations in areas like Panvel (Navi Mumbai),'' the CM said. ''As a principle of natural justice, we will hear and penalise violations three to four times; the orchestra bar licenses will be cancelled permanently for repeat offences. An amendment will be introduced soon - either in this session or next legislature session,'' he said. Fadnavis said the government wanted to stop dance bars completely, but that could not be done as the dance bar owners sought orchestra licenses. ''We gave permission for the orchestra with strict rules, but complaints are there,'' he noted.

