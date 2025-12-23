Trump Unveils New 'Golden Fleet' Battleships Amid Defense Scrutiny

President Trump has announced the introduction of a new 'Trump class' of battleships designed to bolster U.S. naval power. The rollout signifies a major naval modernization effort and reflects increased scrutiny on defense contractors to prevent production delays and cost escalations.

The battleships, envisioned as the anchors of a formidable 'Golden Fleet,' are claimed to be larger and faster, boasting capabilities '100 times more powerful' than any existing vessels. They will feature cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and energy-directed lasers, making them some of the most formidable surface warfare ships since 1994.

The naval expansion is also seen as a strategic move to counter global military rivals. Simultaneously, Trump plans to pressure defense firms to expedite production efficiently and economically, while hinting at potential reforms in executive compensation and shareholder practices.