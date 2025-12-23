Left Menu

Trump Unveils New 'Golden Fleet' Battleships Amid Defense Scrutiny

President Trump has introduced plans for a 'Trump class' of battleships as part of a larger naval buildup. The new ships are touted as being larger, faster, and significantly more powerful than previous models. The initiative aims to enhance U.S. naval dominance and addresses production issues with defense contractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 05:28 IST
Trump Unveils New 'Golden Fleet' Battleships Amid Defense Scrutiny

President Trump has announced the introduction of a new 'Trump class' of battleships designed to bolster U.S. naval power. The rollout signifies a major naval modernization effort and reflects increased scrutiny on defense contractors to prevent production delays and cost escalations.

The battleships, envisioned as the anchors of a formidable 'Golden Fleet,' are claimed to be larger and faster, boasting capabilities '100 times more powerful' than any existing vessels. They will feature cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and energy-directed lasers, making them some of the most formidable surface warfare ships since 1994.

The naval expansion is also seen as a strategic move to counter global military rivals. Simultaneously, Trump plans to pressure defense firms to expedite production efficiently and economically, while hinting at potential reforms in executive compensation and shareholder practices.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025