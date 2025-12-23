Left Menu

Yen's Resilience: Eyes on Japan's Currency Moves

The yen slightly rose against a weakened U.S. dollar after signals of potential intervention from Tokyo to combat its recent decline. Analysts predict near-term yen weakness amid a slow Bank of Japan rate hike cycle, while the U.S. dollar remains pressured, marking its steepest annual drop since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 07:28 IST
Yen's Resilience: Eyes on Japan's Currency Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japanese yen experienced a modest increase against the weakening U.S. dollar, as Tokyo hinted at possible intervention to counter its currency's slide. This development unfolds after the yen recently hovered near eleven-month lows, prompting authorities to issue a stern warning against further declines.

Analysts suggest that although the yen might face short-term weakening, Japan's slow approach to interest rate hikes and potential U.S. rate cuts in 2026 could alter market dynamics. The currency battles continue amidst Tokyo's strategic timing considerations for any intervention, potentially during low-liquidity periods.

Concurrently, the U.S. dollar is poised for its most significant annual drop since 2017, as experts foresee a prolonged downward trend. The strategic focus shifts to upcoming economic data releases, which are expected to provide insights into the U.S. economic landscape post-government shutdown.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025