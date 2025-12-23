Unlocking the Future: How Circular Economies Are Revolutionizing MSMEs

New Delhi, India—The 29th International Conference on Small and Medium Enterprises (ICSME 2025) focused on sustainability-driven business models and the vital role of the circular economy. Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd., a leading B2B re-commerce company, was celebrated for its groundbreaking work in inventory management and sustainable procurement.

Yuvraj Aman Preet Singh, Founder & CEO, received the Sustainability Champions Award for developing lucrative waste-to-wealth models. Rockingdeals demonstrated how circular practices can unlock green financing and ESG-aligned growth, helping MSMEs reduce waste, recover capital, and cut carbon emissions. Singh discussed financial opportunities like green bonds and credits during a panel on green investment for MSMEs.

Singh stressed the importance of circular economy through real-world actions, partnering with quick commerce players like Amazon to divert valuable perishables from waste streams. These initiatives not only prevent hunger but also conserve resources. Rockingdeals aims to extend product lifecycles and create prosperity from waste, setting a new standard in sustainable business.