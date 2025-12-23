Left Menu

Unlocking the Future: How Circular Economies Are Revolutionizing MSMEs

The 29th International Conference on Small and Medium Enterprises highlighted the rise of sustainability-driven business models, emphasizing circular economy practices. Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd. was recognized for its innovative solutions in excess inventory management. CEO Yuvraj Aman Preet Singh was honored as a Sustainability Champion, showcasing new opportunities in green financing and ESG-compliant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:02 IST
Unlocking the Future: How Circular Economies Are Revolutionizing MSMEs
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India—The 29th International Conference on Small and Medium Enterprises (ICSME 2025) focused on sustainability-driven business models and the vital role of the circular economy. Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd., a leading B2B re-commerce company, was celebrated for its groundbreaking work in inventory management and sustainable procurement.

Yuvraj Aman Preet Singh, Founder & CEO, received the Sustainability Champions Award for developing lucrative waste-to-wealth models. Rockingdeals demonstrated how circular practices can unlock green financing and ESG-aligned growth, helping MSMEs reduce waste, recover capital, and cut carbon emissions. Singh discussed financial opportunities like green bonds and credits during a panel on green investment for MSMEs.

Singh stressed the importance of circular economy through real-world actions, partnering with quick commerce players like Amazon to divert valuable perishables from waste streams. These initiatives not only prevent hunger but also conserve resources. Rockingdeals aims to extend product lifecycles and create prosperity from waste, setting a new standard in sustainable business.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025