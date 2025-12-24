Wall Street Rallies Amidst Economic Momentum and Inflation Concerns
Wall Street sees another record high driven by robust economic growth reports. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq show gains due to big tech stocks. Despite inflation concerns, Novo Nordisk's gains and steady consumer spending buoy market optimism, even while the Federal Reserve maintains a cautious stance.
Wall Street hit another milestone on Tuesday, celebrating robust economic growth that fueled the S&P 500's 0.5% rise, surpassing its earlier peak this month. The Dow Jones added 0.2%, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.6%, driven largely by gains in major tech stocks like Nvidia and Alphabet.
Despite the positive performance in the stock market, persistent inflation remains a challenge, complicating the Federal Reserve's plans regarding interest rates. Economic data showed a 4.3% annual growth in the U.S. for the third quarter, nudging inflation to a 2.8% annual rate, further entangling the central bank's policy decisions.
In other market updates, Novo Nordisk saw a significant 6.7% spike after U.S. regulators approved a new oral weight-loss medication. Meanwhile, the mixed consumer confidence levels and a steady rise in the price of gold and crude oil reflect the complexities IR traders and policymakers currently face.
(With inputs from agencies.)
