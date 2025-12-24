Heroic Firefighter Injured in Thane Factory Blaze
A firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling a fire at a textile factory in Thane district's Khoni village. The fire, which started at 5.45 am, was contained by 8.30 am by municipal officials. An LPG cylinder explosion caused the injury and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A firefighter was slightly injured while tackling a blaze at a textile plant in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, according to officials.
Fire Officer Mahesh Patil stated the blaze began around 5.45 am at the industrial location in Khoni village, Bhiwandi, and was contained by 8.30 am.
During the firefighting efforts, an LPG cylinder exploded, leading to the firefighter's injury. He is currently receiving treatment at a local medical facility. Cooling operations are ongoing, while the exact cause remains under investigation.
