Kerala Cracks Down on Delivery Platforms Over Traffic Violations

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has warned major quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy to revise their delivery policies due to rising traffic violations by riders. Companies have 15 days to align with road safety standards or face legal actions, emphasizing safety over rapid deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department has taken a firm stand against major quick-commerce platforms, issuing notices to Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto, and Bigbasket. The department aims to curb traffic violations and reckless driving by their delivery riders by mandating policy overhauls.

Companies have been given a 15-day ultimatum to align their practices with road safety regulations, or risk facing legal repercussions. The department highlighted that the pursuit of ultra-fast deliveries promotes unsafe driving habits.

Safety violations among delivery riders, including speeding and lack of protective gear, continue to rise, endangering both riders and other road users. The MVD insists that public safety must take precedence over competitive delivery promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

