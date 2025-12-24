Sumant Kasliwal Takes Helm as Pressto India's New CEO

Pressto India has announced the appointment of Sumant Kasliwal as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The strategic decision comes as the company seeks to expand its retail footprint and fortify its direct-to-consumer and omni-channel capabilities throughout India.

Kasliwal will lead the charge in refining Pressto's overall strategy with a keen focus on enhancing customer experience, scaling operations nationally, and maintaining operational discipline as the company embarks on its next growth phase. Jayanta Banerjee, Director of Pressto India, emphasized Kasliwal's extensive experience in building consumer brands as instrumental for scaling Pressto's market presence.

With over two decades in consumer technology, fashion, retail, and digital businesses, Kasliwal previously served at Nykaa Fashion. Under his leadership, Pressto plans to extend premium care services beyond wardrobe essentials to include high-value home and lifestyle categories.