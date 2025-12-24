Left Menu

Sumant Kasliwal Takes Helm as Pressto India's New CEO

Pressto India has appointed Sumant Kasliwal as its new Managing Director and CEO. With a rich experience in consumer brands and e-commerce, Kasliwal will focus on expanding Pressto's retail presence and enhancing its omni-channel capabilities as the brand aims for national growth in premium garment and lifestyle care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:27 IST
Sumant Kasliwal Takes Helm as Pressto India's New CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Pressto India has announced the appointment of Sumant Kasliwal as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The strategic decision comes as the company seeks to expand its retail footprint and fortify its direct-to-consumer and omni-channel capabilities throughout India.

Kasliwal will lead the charge in refining Pressto's overall strategy with a keen focus on enhancing customer experience, scaling operations nationally, and maintaining operational discipline as the company embarks on its next growth phase. Jayanta Banerjee, Director of Pressto India, emphasized Kasliwal's extensive experience in building consumer brands as instrumental for scaling Pressto's market presence.

With over two decades in consumer technology, fashion, retail, and digital businesses, Kasliwal previously served at Nykaa Fashion. Under his leadership, Pressto plans to extend premium care services beyond wardrobe essentials to include high-value home and lifestyle categories.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025