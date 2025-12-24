Chhattisgarh Celebrates Atal Parisar Inauguration on Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao announced plans to inaugurate 115 Atal Parisars to honor former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary this December 25. The state government has named this year as Atal Nirman Varsh to pay tribute to Vajpayee's contributions to nation-building.

Sao emphasized Vajpayee's impact, citing initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana that enhanced rural connectivity and living standards. Under Vajpayee's leadership, Chhattisgarh witnessed focused development, women's empowerment, and inclusive growth, Sao said.

In addition to the Atal Parisar initiative, Chhattisgarh has partnered with GAIL (India) Limited for a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to explore the feasibility of a urea manufacturing plant along the MNJPL corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)