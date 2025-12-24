Left Menu

Samsonite Expands Production in India as Travel Demand Soars

Samsonite has tripled its production capacity in India, making it the company's largest manufacturing base. With a Rs 250 crore investment, India surpasses Hungary and Belgium in production volume. As global travel demand rises, Samsonite is exploring further expansion locations across India while increasing its retail footprint.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
American luggage giant Samsonite has transformed its Indian operations, elevating the country as its primary manufacturing hub. The expansion comes post-COVID, as the company anticipates a surge in travel demand, with Indian production volumes surpassing those in Hungary and Belgium.

CEO of Samsonite South Asia, Jai Krishnan, expressed the brand's optimism, stating that India's growth potential is unparalleled. With production capacity at the Nashik facility reaching 7 lakh units monthly, plans are in motion for further expansion to meet rising demands.

Samsonite's strategic investment reflects India's critical role in its global growth trajectory. As online sales flourish, the company aims to double its retail outlets, catering to smaller cities' aspiring consumers as branded luggage preferences grow.

