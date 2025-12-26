Left Menu

Bengaluru airport extends free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival zones to 15 mins

The decision follows a review of passenger and stakeholder feedback and is intended to provide greater ease and flexibility for passengers and their families, while also supporting smoother traffic flow and a more seamless kerbside pick-up experience.To further ease passenger movement and enhance the arrival experience, passengers can choose between a fleet of shuttles every seven mins, six cars, and 10 buggies operating to and from the P3P4 pick-up areas, Bangalore International Airport Limited BIAL said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:50 IST
Bengaluru airport extends free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival zones to 15 mins
  • Country:
  • India

The Kempegowda International Airport here has extended the free parking duration at Terminal 1 arrival pick-up areas from 10 minutes to 15 minutes, effective from December 26.

It applies to both private vehicles and taxi services, the airport, operated by BIAL, said. The decision follows a review of passenger and stakeholder feedback and is intended to provide greater ease and flexibility for passengers and their families, while also supporting smoother traffic flow and a more seamless kerbside pick-up experience.

''To further ease passenger movement and enhance the arrival experience, passengers can choose between a fleet of shuttles (every seven mins), six cars, and 10 buggies operating to and from the P3/P4 pick-up areas,'' Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement. This ensures convenient, frequent, and assisted movement for passengers, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025