Indian Railways' Unprecedented Special Train Operations in 2025

Indian Railways has significantly boosted its special train operations to ensure convenient and reliable travel for passengers in 2025. The Ministry reported that over 43,000 special train trips were organized during pivotal religious events and peak travel seasons, underscoring a continued commitment to passenger satisfaction.

In particular, a remarkable operation was conducted during the Maha Kumbh, where 17,340 special train trips facilitated the movement of vast numbers of pilgrims from January 13 to February 28. Similarly, the Holi festival saw 1,144 special train trips, nearly doubling the services from the previous year.

Efforts during the summer season and Chhath Puja further highlighted Indian Railways' focus on smooth travel, with thousands of special train trips enhancing connectivity. These measures reflect robust planning and dedication to accommodating passenger demand effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)