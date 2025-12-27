Empowering Consumers: National Helpline Resolves 67,265 Grievances in 2025

As 2025 comes to an end, a remarkable success story emerges from India's digital economy: the resolution of 67,265 consumer grievances and the recovery of Rs 45 crore through the National Consumer Helpline.

The helpline has significantly benefited consumers who experienced frustrations with sectors like e-commerce, travel, and electronic services. With complaints spanning the nation from metro cities to remote areas, the helpline's reach illustrates its accessibility and effectiveness.

Operating in 17 languages, the helpline offers multiple grievance channels and has successfully positioned itself as a pre-litigation resolution platform, reducing the strain on India's judicial system.

