AI Controversy in Kerala: Political Accusations and Developments

RSP leader Shibu Baby John challenges CPI(M)'s assertion of AI-generated photographs involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and gold case accused Unnikrishnan Potty. John questions the knowledge of AI among ruling leaders, seeks clarity on Potty's presence at an event, and criticizes political manipulations around controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:12 IST
AI Controversy in Kerala: Political Accusations and Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing political tensions in Kerala, RSP leader Shibu Baby John has expressed skepticism over CPI(M)'s claim that a photograph featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and gold loss case accused Unnikrishnan Potty was AI-generated. John accused leaders of the ruling party of lacking awareness about artificial intelligence and its current capabilities.

Addressing the media, John pointed out inconsistencies in the ruling party's justification for Potty's presence at a key-handover event. He emphasized the need for clear answers from the Chief Minister's office about the event where only a single ambulance was donated to the police, questioning Potty's attendance.

John also dismissed allegations of controversy surrounding RSP MP M K Premachandran's actions and suggested political bias in criticisms. The challenge to CPI(M) comes alongside broader scrutiny of political engagements and affiliations, keeping the state's political landscape on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

