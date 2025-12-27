Left Menu

Escaped Suspect Sparks Inquiry: Four Officers Under Fire

Four policemen have been charged following the escape of a rape accused from a medical college. The accused, named Javed alias Chand Babu, allegedly attempted to rape a minor. Javed escaped amid alleged negligence by police officers guarding him. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:15 IST
Escaped Suspect Sparks Inquiry: Four Officers Under Fire
policemen
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate turn of events, four policemen have been formally charged after a suspect in a rape case managed to escape from a medical facility. The suspect, Javed alias Chand Babu, is implicated in an attempted rape incident involving a 10-year-old girl.

The incident in question occurred on December 20, near Udaidiha Bazaar, under Kotwali Patti jurisdiction. The complaint was lodged by the victim's family leading to an FIR that invoked the rape and POCSO Act provisions.

Javed was admitted to a medical college after being injured in a police encounter, yet managed to flee on December 24. Officers tasked with overseeing him include Sub-Inspector Keshav Prasad and constables Vinod Singh, Adarsh Yadav, and Gulshan Kumar. An intensive investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns

 India
2
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
4
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025