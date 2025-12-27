Escaped Suspect Sparks Inquiry: Four Officers Under Fire

In an unfortunate turn of events, four policemen have been formally charged after a suspect in a rape case managed to escape from a medical facility. The suspect, Javed alias Chand Babu, is implicated in an attempted rape incident involving a 10-year-old girl.

The incident in question occurred on December 20, near Udaidiha Bazaar, under Kotwali Patti jurisdiction. The complaint was lodged by the victim's family leading to an FIR that invoked the rape and POCSO Act provisions.

Javed was admitted to a medical college after being injured in a police encounter, yet managed to flee on December 24. Officers tasked with overseeing him include Sub-Inspector Keshav Prasad and constables Vinod Singh, Adarsh Yadav, and Gulshan Kumar. An intensive investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)