Chilled Alert: Jharkhand's Cold Wave Grips Six Districts

A cold wave alert was issued in Jharkhand, affecting six districts as temperatures plummeted. Gumla was the coldest at 3.6°C. The alert persists until Sunday morning with warnings for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Lohardaga, and Gumla. Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:19 IST
Chilled Alert: Jharkhand's Cold Wave Grips Six Districts
A cold wave alert was issued for six districts in Jharkhand on Saturday, with temperatures dropping below 10°C in several areas, according to an IMD bulletin.

Gumla registered the lowest temperature at 3.6°C. A 'yellow' alert, meaning 'be aware,' is in effect for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Lohardaga, and Gumla.

Cold conditions are expected to persist until 8:30 am on Sunday. IMD's Abhishek Anand attributed the chill to north-westerly and westerly winds in the lower troposphere over Jharkhand. A slight temperature increase is forecast over the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

