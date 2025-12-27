Chilled Alert: Jharkhand's Cold Wave Grips Six Districts
A cold wave alert was issued in Jharkhand, affecting six districts as temperatures plummeted. Gumla was the coldest at 3.6°C. The alert persists until Sunday morning with warnings for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Lohardaga, and Gumla. Temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days.
A cold wave alert was issued for six districts in Jharkhand on Saturday, with temperatures dropping below 10°C in several areas, according to an IMD bulletin.
Gumla registered the lowest temperature at 3.6°C. A 'yellow' alert, meaning 'be aware,' is in effect for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, Lohardaga, and Gumla.
Cold conditions are expected to persist until 8:30 am on Sunday. IMD's Abhishek Anand attributed the chill to north-westerly and westerly winds in the lower troposphere over Jharkhand. A slight temperature increase is forecast over the next few days.
