Left Menu

England Clinch Historic Ashes Test Victory Down Under

England secured their first test win in Australia after 15 years, chasing down 175 runs for victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite Australia's pre-sealed Ashes win, the Test provided relief to English players and fans. Key roles were played by several young and experienced English players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:22 IST
England Clinch Historic Ashes Test Victory Down Under
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic turn of events, England defeated Australia in a test match for the first time in 15 years, triumphing by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite Australia's overall Ashes series victory, the English side's performance was a significant morale booster after a largely disappointing tour.

Key players like Harry Brook and Jamie Smith played pivotal roles in the tight victory, which brought joy to veterans Ben Stokes and Joe Root, who were previously winless in Ashes tours dating back to 2013/14. The English team, criticized after a poor showing in Adelaide, redeemed itself impressively with strategic batting and field tactics.

The match saw a notably challenging pitch, which drew criticism from both sides for being bowler-favored, leading to a two-day conclusion. Steve Smith, Australia's stand-in captain, acknowledged England's superior play and reflected on the missed opportunities that led to their defeat.

TRENDING

1
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
2
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
3
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India
4
Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025