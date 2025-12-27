Left Menu

Mystery in Waters: Spanish Family Lost at Sea

A Spanish family of four has gone missing after a boat with eleven people capsized near Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, amid harsh weather conditions. While other passengers, including six Spaniards, were rescued safely, search operations continue for the family, according to Spanish authorities and Indonesian agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:35 IST
Mystery in Waters: Spanish Family Lost at Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Spanish family of four is missing after a boat carrying eleven people sank off the coast of Indonesia in extreme weather, authorities confirmed Saturday. The incident saw six other Spaniards, four crew members, and a tour guide rescued safely late Friday, as reported by Indonesia's state news agency Antara.

The vessel capsized in waves reaching up to three meters in the Padar Island Strait, near the tourist hotspot of Labuan Bajo, the local port authority informed Antara. While all others were accounted for, the Spanish family remains missing, prompting ongoing search efforts.

Indonesian rescue teams are continuing the search for the missing family. Spain's foreign ministry echoed the urgency, coordinating efforts through various channels, Reuters reported.

TRENDING

1
Union Territory Push for Prosperity: Welfare Schemes and Housing Drive in Puducherry

Union Territory Push for Prosperity: Welfare Schemes and Housing Drive in Pu...

 India
2
Digvijaya Singh's Controversial Praise of RSS-BJP Sparks Congress Debate

Digvijaya Singh's Controversial Praise of RSS-BJP Sparks Congress Debate

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh Police Conference Focuses on Tech-Driven Crime Prevention

Uttar Pradesh Police Conference Focuses on Tech-Driven Crime Prevention

 India
4
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025