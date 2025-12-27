Mystery in Waters: Spanish Family Lost at Sea

A Spanish family of four is missing after a boat carrying eleven people sank off the coast of Indonesia in extreme weather, authorities confirmed Saturday. The incident saw six other Spaniards, four crew members, and a tour guide rescued safely late Friday, as reported by Indonesia's state news agency Antara.

The vessel capsized in waves reaching up to three meters in the Padar Island Strait, near the tourist hotspot of Labuan Bajo, the local port authority informed Antara. While all others were accounted for, the Spanish family remains missing, prompting ongoing search efforts.

Indonesian rescue teams are continuing the search for the missing family. Spain's foreign ministry echoed the urgency, coordinating efforts through various channels, Reuters reported.