Afghanistan's Battle with Extreme Weather: A Costly Toll

Severe weather, including flooding and landslides, has accounted for 17 fatalities and 26 injuries in parts of Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, according to the nation's authorities.

The National Disaster Management Authority reported that the disasters affected 13 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, predominantly in the west, central, and northwest areas of the country. The extreme conditions damaged or destroyed 147 homes and erased 80 kilometers of roads, wreaking havoc on agricultural lands and irrigation systems.

This calamity underscores Afghanistan's vulnerability to severe weather, exacerbated by decades of conflict, inadequate infrastructure, deforestation, and climate change. With many homes built from mud, the region faces dangerous challenges during such events. Authorities continue to assess damages as more casualties might be reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)