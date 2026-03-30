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Afghanistan's Battle With Extreme Weather: A Growing Crisis

Extreme weather in Afghanistan has led to severe destruction and loss of life, with recent storms and floods causing 28 deaths and affecting over 1,130 families. Poor infrastructure and climate change exacerbate these challenges, leaving vulnerable communities at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:04 IST
Afghanistan's Battle With Extreme Weather: A Growing Crisis
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  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in extreme weather events, with the death toll from recent severe storms rising to 28, according to Afghan authorities. Over four days, provinces across the nation have been battered by storms, heavy rainfall, and lightning, leading to flooding, landslides, and significant damage.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority reports that 130 homes have been decimated, while 436 suffered damage. Infrastructure destruction includes 93 kilometers of roads and vital irrigation systems, alongside the loss of more than 240 animals. Thus far, 1,130 families have been affected by the calamity.

Climate change, ongoing conflict, and underdeveloped infrastructure leave Afghanistan increasingly vulnerable to such disasters. In 2024, over 300 perished in flash floods. These factors compound the country's inability to withstand heavy snow and rain, often resulting in widespread destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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