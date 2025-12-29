Left Menu

Tragic Train Derailment in Oaxaca: A Setback for Mexico’s Strategic Rail Corridor

At least 13 people died and many were injured after the Interoceanic Train derailed in Oaxaca, Mexico. The train was part of a broader project aimed at modernizing the rail link across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

29-12-2025
In a tragic incident, at least 13 people lost their lives after the Interoceanic Train, carrying 250 individuals, derailed in Oaxaca, as reported by Mexican authorities on Sunday. The derailment occurred near Nizanda, a small town in the southern state.

Among the passengers, 139 were declared safe, while 98 suffered injuries. Out of these, 36 received medical treatment. President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that five injured individuals remain in critical condition. Mexico's Attorney General's Office has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Inaugurated in 2023, the Interoceanic Train is a significant part of Mexico's ambitious Interoceanic Corridor project. This initiative aims to boost trade by enhancing rail connectivity between Mexico's Pacific and Gulf coasts and is a key component of broader economic development plans for southern Mexico.

