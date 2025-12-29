Left Menu

Streamlining Justice: How India's Efforts to Repeal Obsolete Laws and Promote Mediation Are Shaping the Legal Landscape

The Union Law Ministry's measures to repeal outdated laws and promote mediation aim to reduce court backlog and improve governance. Despite appointing a new Chief Election Commissioner and attempting policy changes, challenges like ineffective mediation framework persist, affecting India's legal system dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 09:01 IST
Streamlining Justice: How India's Efforts to Repeal Obsolete Laws and Promote Mediation Are Shaping the Legal Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Law Ministry has taken significant steps this year to help the central government shed the tag of being the 'biggest litigant'. Despite efforts to promote mediation, which could help in reducing court backlog, progress has been lacking.

In 2025, Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner under a controversial new law. Further efforts to streamline the legal system included repealing over 70 obsolete statutes, with Parliament endorsing these moves.

Since May 2014, the Modi government has repealed 1,633 outdated laws from the colonial era. However, substantial progress in mediation initiatives remains pending, delaying the establishment of India's Mediation Council prescribed by the Mediation Act, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

 India
2
Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

 Global
3
Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Entrepreneurship education can shape inclusive economic futures

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025