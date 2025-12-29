Streamlining Justice: How India's Efforts to Repeal Obsolete Laws and Promote Mediation Are Shaping the Legal Landscape

The Union Law Ministry has taken significant steps this year to help the central government shed the tag of being the 'biggest litigant'. Despite efforts to promote mediation, which could help in reducing court backlog, progress has been lacking.

In 2025, Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner under a controversial new law. Further efforts to streamline the legal system included repealing over 70 obsolete statutes, with Parliament endorsing these moves.

Since May 2014, the Modi government has repealed 1,633 outdated laws from the colonial era. However, substantial progress in mediation initiatives remains pending, delaying the establishment of India's Mediation Council prescribed by the Mediation Act, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)