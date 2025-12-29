Taiwan on High Alert: China's Latest Military Drills Stir Tensions

In a move heightening regional tensions, China's military orchestrated extensive drills around Taiwan, involving army, naval, and air force units, as part of its 'Justice Mission 2025'. The maneuvers come amid Taiwan's vow to defend its democracy and heightened military alertness.

This development follows the U.S. announcement of a significant $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, which provoked Beijing to issue warnings and assert the drills as a serious signal to separatist forces and external interference.

While Taiwan's stock market remained steady, the region braces for the implications of these drills, which experts warn could foreshadow more aggressive moves by Beijing under the guise of training exercises.