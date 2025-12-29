Justice Sought for Tragically Lost Tripura Student in Racist Attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, to bring those responsible for the alleged racist attack on a Tripura student to justice. The attack led to the student's death, prompting calls for action.

The victim, Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old from Nandannagar in West Tripura, was allegedly attacked by six people after confronting a racial slur in Dehradun on December 9. Despite efforts in the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Sarma expressed his condolences to Chakma's family, addressing his message to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police have detained five suspects, although a sixth suspect from Nepal may have fled to his home country.