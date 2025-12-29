Tensions Rise as China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait Intensify
China's military has initiated significant drills in the Taiwan Strait, escalating tensions with Japan and the US. Following a major US arms sale to Taiwan and controversial statements by Japan's Prime Minister, the exercises aim to showcase precision strike capabilities, heightening diplomatic strains in the region.
- Country:
- China
China has begun significant military drills in the Taiwan Strait, deploying fighters, bombers, and unmanned aerial vehicles to enhance their precision strike capabilities on mobile ground targets. This move intensifies diplomatic tensions with Japan and the US, state media reported on Monday.
The drills follow a US decision to sell USD 11.1 billion worth of arms to Taiwan, marking Washington's largest-ever arms sale to the island. The sale has been sharply criticized by China, which regards Taiwan as a part of its territory and is concerned about the island's increasing defense capabilities.
The situation is further compounded by remarks from Japan's Prime Minister, suggesting a Taiwan crisis could threaten Japan's security, inciting further protests from China. Together, these developments reflect growing complexities in Asia-Pacific geopolitics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
