South Korean President Apologizes for Tragic Jeju Air Crash

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued a public apology on Monday to the families of 179 individuals who died in the Jeju Air crash, which stands as the nation's worst aviation disaster.

Lee pledged transparency in uncovering the accident's causes. The crash occurred on December 29, 2024, when the aircraft crash-landed and collided with a runway embankment at Muan International Airport, resulting in all but two passengers perishing in a fiery explosion.

Calls for comprehensive reform in aviation safety are mounting, and relatives are commemorating the tragedy's one-year anniversary with a memorial service at the crash site.

