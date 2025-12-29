Left Menu

South Korean President Apologizes for Tragic Jeju Air Crash

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung apologizes for the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people, promising transparency and change. The tragic incident highlighted systemic issues in aviation safety. Relatives are set to hold a memorial as investigations continue into the December 2024 crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 07:37 IST
South Korean President Apologizes for Tragic Jeju Air Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued a public apology on Monday to the families of 179 individuals who died in the Jeju Air crash, which stands as the nation's worst aviation disaster.

Lee pledged transparency in uncovering the accident's causes. The crash occurred on December 29, 2024, when the aircraft crash-landed and collided with a runway embankment at Muan International Airport, resulting in all but two passengers perishing in a fiery explosion.

Calls for comprehensive reform in aviation safety are mounting, and relatives are commemorating the tragedy's one-year anniversary with a memorial service at the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

 Global
2
LandSpace Rockets into the Future: A New Era for China's Space Industry

LandSpace Rockets into the Future: A New Era for China's Space Industry

 Global
3
Taiwan on High Alert: China's Latest Military Drills Stir Tensions

Taiwan on High Alert: China's Latest Military Drills Stir Tensions

 Global
4
Justice Sought for Tragically Lost Tripura Student in Racist Attack

Justice Sought for Tragically Lost Tripura Student in Racist Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025